PTC to be closed to returnees from 30 Jun

ITANAGAR, Jun 27: Itanagar Capital Region DC Komkar Dulom has issued an order stating that no returnee/inmate will be admitted into the police training centre (PTC) in Banderdewa from 30 June onwards.

The order comes following a decision taken during a meeting chaired by Home Minister Bamang Felix here on Saturday regarding winding up the quarantine centre at the PTC to facilitate restart of training of police personnel there.

The DC informed that entry of returnees from outside the state will be suspended from 1-3 July, except for emergency cases and for those in the exempted categories as per the MHA’s order.

Dulom urged the people to cooperate with the administration “as these arrangements are required to shift all logistics to the state quarantine centre (SQC) in Lekhi from the PTC, Banderdewa.”

He further informed that intra-state travel will be allowed unhindered.

The registration of arrivals will resume at the SQC from 4 July for paid quarantine at the SQC in Lekhi or at hotels, as per the new SOP, and the contact point of all arrivals will be the check gate at Banderdewa, informed the DC.

“Due to less arrival of returnees, the ferrying of inmates from Banderdewa to various interior districts by bus shall also be discontinued wef 1 July. The returnees shall be provided quarantine facilities in the capital region for initial quarantine period, to be followed by home quarantine in respective districts subsequently, as the case may be,” the order read. (DIPRO)