Capital BJP unit hands over relief to bereaved family

ITANAGAR, Jun 27: A team of the capital BJP unit, led by its president Tarh Soping on Saturday visited Donyi Colony and handed over immediate relief to Yura Takhe, who lost his minor daughter and properties in a landslide on Thursday.

Expressing shock and grief over the unfortunate incident, Soping conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

“We need to be cautious and should prepare ourselves for such disasters,” he said, and added that the state government would provide all possible assistance and support to the family.