‘Release contractors’ payments’

ITANAGAR, Jun 27: Expressing appreciation for the state government for releasing fund for the contractors’ pending bills and for approving the salaries of the government employees, the All Arunachal Contractor’s Welfare Association on Saturday urged the departments concerned to release the contractors’ payments “as per their works progress, not on pick and choose basis.”

The association also urged the deputy chief minister, who also holds the finance portfolio, to “formulate proper policies for the interest of local contractors and suppliers under the GeM portal immediately.”