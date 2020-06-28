BSG officials conduct Covid-19 awareness prog

ITANAGAR, Jun 27: Officials of the Bharat Scouts & Guides (BSG) along with the rovers and rangers of Papum Pare district visited Bath village on 26 June to spread awareness on Covid-19 among the villagers.

The team, led by BSG national vice president Kempi Pakam, apprised the villagers of the dos and don’ts of Covid-19 and explained to them the importance of washing hands with soap, wearing facemasks, and maintaining physical distance of at least two metres from other people.

The villagers were also advised to keep their surroundings clean, and facemasks were distributed among them.