Modalities being worked out for returnees post 30 Jun

BANDERDEWA, Jun 29: With the state government deciding to close down the PTC quarantine centre here, the Itanagar capital region (ICR) administration on Monday carried out a rehearsal on how to deal with returnees post 30 June.

A team of officials, including magistrates and health officials, converged at the police check gate here and worked out the modalities.

Speaking to the press, ICR DMO, Dr M Perme said modalities are being worked out to deal with the returnees.

“We are doing a trial rehearsal today on how to go ahead. After registering and screening them, the returnees are being sent to

the state quarantine centre in Lekhi. They can decide whether to avail government quarantine facilities or the paid ones,” he said.

The DMO informed that till now around 7,000 people have returned to the state capital from outside.

The IT department’s E-governance Officer, Neelam Serra informed that all returnees will have to register in advance.

“In this regard a registration portal is being developed in coordination with the state control room. The returnees can intimate whether they want government facility or paid quarantine,” he said.

However, he informed that the portal is yet to be ready.