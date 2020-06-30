Returnee trying to enter Changlang with forged documents caught

[ Pisi Zauing ]

NAMCHICK, Jun 29: A returnee, identified as Swapan Dashi Chakma, was caught red-handed at the check gate here in Changlang while trying to sneak into the district with fake documents on Sunday.

The man was apprehended by the Covid-19 monitoring team with the help of the magistrate.

The man also allegedly used unparliamentary words while speaking to a nodal officer on duty over the phone.

The monitoring team, headed by Samshum Changmi, has lodged an FIR at the Kharsang police station, with the fake documents attached.

Terming the incident “very unfortunate and alarming,” the All Changlang District Students’ Union demanded that the man be booked for attempting to infiltrate into the district illegally with forged documents, and for misbehaving with a government officer on duty.

The union also said that action must be initiated against the person as per the provisions of the Disaster Management Act and other relevant laws “to protect the indigenous rights and dignity of the government official.”

Meanwhile, Kharsang PS OC, Inspector KM Das informed that the returnee has been sent to an institutional quarantine centre and action will be initiated against him after he completes the stipulated quarantine period.

The Covid-19 monitoring team, comprising members of student unions and CBOs, had apprised the Changlang DC earlier this month about their apprehension that non-residents of Changlang district might try to gain access to the protected area by taking advantage of the crisis arising out of the pandemic.

DC Dr Devansh Yadav assured the people of the district that stringent action would be initiated against anyone found guilty of infiltrating into Changlang district illegally.