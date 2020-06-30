Two health workers test Covid-19+ve

[ Amar Sangno ]

ITANAGAR, Jun 29: Two health workers in the Itanagar capital region (ICR) have tested positive for Covid-19. Both are asymptomatic.

Sources in the health department informed that of the two, one is a health attendant and the other is a storekeeper at the control room in Lekhi.

The sources added that neither had any direct contact with any positive case or returnee. This, they said, has left the health department in a conundrum.

The two frontline workers are now housed in the Covid care centre in Lekhi.

Health Secretary P Parthiban has directed the district medical officer to intensify contact tracing and swab testing through RT-PCR.

He has also directed that all suspects and contacts be kept in isolation, while following the guidelines strictly, till their test status is known.

Parthiban further suggested activating a ‘Team B’ and carrying out contact tracing without creating panic in the community.

When contacted, State Surveillance Officer, Dr Lobsang Jampa said both the frontline workers are safe.

5 positive cases reported

Five new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in the state on Monday. Three have been reported from Changlang and two in the ICR.

The two cases in the ICR are health workers.

“They are both asymptomatic. Samples of primary contacts are collected for testing,” the health department stated in its bulletin.

In Changlang, two cases have returned from Tamil Nadu while one returned from Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, one person recovered from the virus in Changlang and was released after testing negative twice.