Webinar on commerce & mgmt starts

RONO HILLS, Jun 29: Ten experts in different fields of research across the world will share their knowledge and expertise during a five-day international faculty development webinar being hosted by Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) from Monday.

Themed ‘New paradigms of research in commerce and management’, the webinar will witness the attendance of 360 participants from across the globe via the webinar platform, Zoom.

Addressing the inaugural function, RGU VC, Prof Saket Kushwaha stressed on “the importance of online platform to disseminate knowledge and ideas through virtual platform.”

He lauded the efforts of the university’s commerce department for “organizing the programme on very pertinent and relevant issues and topics which are essential to researchers in the pursuit of their research work.”

Urging young researchers to embrace hard work, diligence and perseverance to carry out quality research, Prof Kushwaha quoted Indian cinema’s icon Raj Kapoor, saying no matter what the situation is, “the show must go on.”

RGU Commerce Department Head, Prof Otem Padung and Drs Devi Baruah and Philip Modi also spoke.

RGU Commerce & Management Dean, Prof Tasi Kaye and IQAC Director, Prof Rama Chandra Parida were among those who attended Monday’s session.