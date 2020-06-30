Library inaugurated in Medo

MEDO, Jun 29: Lohit DC Prince Dhawan inaugurated the Medo Youth Library here on Sunday, in the presence of community elders of Wakro circle, district officers and library mentors, State Gazetteer Director Sokhep Kri, and Lohit Youth Library Network convenor S Mundayoor.

The DC lauded the library activists and volunteers “for their spirited efforts for pursuing higher and better education, overcoming challenges in distant towns.”

He exhorted students to be in the company of those more skilled and learned in order to reach greater heights in life. Dhawan also advised the youths to show respect and concern for their teachers.

Speaking about the Swavalamban Yojana for empowering the youth, the DC invited senior library volunteers to “come up with proposals that reflect their ambition to do come up in life.”

Sosey Manyu, who was the guest of honour, expressed hope that the public and the youths of Medo would make full use of the library, while ex-MLA Sokhyo Dellang congratulated the senior volunteers and activists for “progressing in spite of coming from remote village backgrounds.”

Dellang also lauded Dr Sopai Tawsik “for his efforts to bring a permanent library for the people of Medo villages.”

Pointing to the cultural and social stigmas that have been retarding educational advancement of the Mishmi community, Dr Tawsik said “only extensive reading habits can bring development,” and commended Mishmi girls for emerging as pioneering library activists.

“This should inspire more boys, as well,” he said.

Earlier, Mundayoor said that “the joy of reading could spread across Lohit and Dibang Valley regions only due to the spirited participation and leadership of young activists, supported by mentors and patrons.”

The Lohit Youth Library Network has been presenting annual awards to outstanding contributors for the last seven years. This year, Bamboosa Library volunteer Aswin Chowpoo received the award for his dedicated support to Bamboosa Library, and Dibang Youth Library mentor Santosh Chetri received the Sister Nivedita Award for his dedicated efforts to spread the habit of reading in and around Roing.

Both the awards, carrying a cash prize of Rs 5000, are sponsored by a patron from Pune.

The highlight of the day was a skit titled ‘Kayum Saa’ (The Black Boy) by Naina and team in the Mishmi language, portraying the life of the first Black American scientist George Washington Carver, who rose up overcoming formidable hardships and discrimination in the 19th century.