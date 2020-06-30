Webinar on e-learning held

ZIRO, Jun 29: More than 400 participants from India and abroad attended a webinar on ‘Electronic resources and e-learning tools’, organized on Monday by St Claret College (SCC) here in Lower Subansiri district in collaboration with the Library & Information Science Professionals Association (LISPA).

The webinar was aimed at providing valuable insights into the e-resources and tools available at the disposal of teachers and students to ensure that learning takes place even during the time of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing the participants, Rajiv Gandhi University Librarian, Dr M Maltesh underscored the role of e-learning tools and electronic resources in modern-day education, and offered several practical tips.

SCC assistant geology professor, Debajit Gogoi and LISPA secretary Suraj Gogoi also spoke.