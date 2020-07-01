NCC conducts online integration camp

NAHARLAGUN, Jun 30: The National Cadet Corps (NCC) conducted an online national integration camp titled ‘Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat Saptah’ from 25 to 30 June.

The camp saw the participation of two NCC officers, 10 ANOs and 100 cadets from the NE states, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana via Google Meet. It featured lectures, debates, presentations, cultural dances, and quiz competitions.

ANO Lt Palvinder Singh of RGGP, Itanagar and 10 cadets of the 1 Arunachal Pradesh Bn NCC, under the guidance of Col RK Sharma, CO, 1 AP Bn NCC, participated in the camp.