ITANAGAR, June 30: The All Arunachal Tribal Cultural Society has demanded that the state government stop transfer and posting of government staffs, along with interviews in all the departments, in view of the pandemic situation.
The society also urged the government to keep strict vigil at all the check gates of the state and not allow entry of people from outside into the state in the current situation.
Society against transfer, posting
