BSG conducts Covid-19 awareness prog

BATH, Jun 30: A team of the Bharat Scouts & Guides (BSG) conducted a ‘Covid-19 awareness programme’ among the villagers here and distributed masks to them recently.

The team, led by National BSG Vice President Kempi Pakam and State Scouts Organizer CBP Singh, met Head Gaon Burah Techi Tara and villagers, and discussed the pandemic.

The villagers were advised on the dos and don’ts, such as covering mouth and nose with mask; washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; applying sanitizers and disinfectants; maintaining social distance of at least two metres; keeping their surroundings clean; and refraining from panicking.

Hornbill School Itanagar principal Mridula Roy and rovers and rangers of Papum Pare district accompanied the BSG team.