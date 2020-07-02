114 primary contacts of two Covid-19 positive health workers traced out: DC

90 tested negative, results of rest awaited

ITANAGAR, Jul 1: Itanagar Capital Region Deputy Commissioner Komkar Dulom has informed that all 114 primary contacts of the two frontline health workers who tested Covid-19 positive, have been traced out, of which results of 90 are negative. The rest of the results are awaited.

He also stated that the 78 secondary contacts of both have been traced out and swab collection of 58 persons has been taken till now.

The DC was addressing a press briefing which was held here on Wednesday, to clear the air with regards to the panic created after a health attendant and a storekeeper of the state quarantine facility (SQF) in Lekhi, in the capital region, tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

“Once all the results come out, further course of action would be taken on whether there is a need to declare containment zone or not,” the DC said and urged all to refrain from jumping into conclusions, which could create unnecessary misconceptions regarding community spread.

Urging all to refrain from sharing names of Covid-19 positive people on social media and stigmatising them or their families, the DC informed that strict action would be taken against those involved in sharing such information. He said that the Capital SP is strictly pursuing the matter.

Further, informing that the two health workers had contracted the virus without coming in direct contact with the positive patients, the DC stressed that “there are possibilities that SOPs were not properly followed.”

He advised all to mandatorily follow the basic SOPs like wearing masks, proper handwashing, maintaining health and hygiene and other precautionary measures, which will help contain the disease from spreading.

Also, present in the briefing was DMO Mandip Perme, who informed that the health department is ensuring all precautionary measures for those working in the Covid Care Centre.

The DMO also informed that it has been decided to use rapid antibody testing kits/Elisa for all health care workers and others working in SQC Lekhi for screening of Covid-19 infection in view of high-risk exposure of Covid-19 cases.

The DC further informed that owing to the shutting down of PTC facility quarantine to facilitate the restart of training of police personnel, the entry of returnees from outside the state has been suspended temporarily from 1 to 3 July except for emergency cases and exempted categories as per the MHA’s order.

“The registration of arrivals shall resume at the state quarantine centre, Lekhi from 4 July for paid quarantine centres at SQC Lekhi and hotels as per the new SOPs. Contact point of all arrivals shall be the check gate at Banderdewa and GoAP-issued ILP is must for entering the gates,” informed the DC.

He also informed that all returnees to Papum Pare district may use the portal http://covid19.itanagar smartcity.in/register/papumpare/ for advance registration for hassle-free movement through the Banderdewa check gate.

Four test positive, four recover

Four Covid-19 positive cases have been reported from the state, taking the total of active cases to 128.

Two who returned from Rajasthan and Kerala tested positive in Lower Siang, while the one from Namsai is a returnee from Tamil Nadu and shifted to CCC. The one in Capital region is a Madhya Pradesh returnee.

All the cases have been detected from FQ and all are asymptomatic, the health department said.

Meanwhile, three have recovered from the virus in Changlang and one in West Kameng. They have been released as they have tested negative in two consecutive samples as per SOP and advised for strict 14 days home quarantine and self-monitoring.

Changlang has 51 cases, Capital 41 followed by 14 in West Kameng. (DIPRO)