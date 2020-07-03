Meeting held, saplings planted

AALO, Jul 2: West Siang DC Moki Loyi convened a coordination meeting here with the HoDs of the district on Thursday.

The DC sought the officers’ cooperation, saying that “the administration encompasses all government officials posted in the district,” and that the success of the district administration in carrying out developmental activities depends on the cooperation of every department.

He sought to be informed about all major developmental activities in the district in order that he may be able to monitor the projects.

“Though the DC is the not the leave sanctioning authority for many works and development departments, intimation should be given to the DC before departure on leave or duty, so that communication gaps do not arise during urgent needs and situation,” Loyi added.

He advised the departments to prevent encroachment on any government plot, and said the heads of offices “should be cautious in giving NOC on land to any government servants and applicants.”

The DC urged the PWD to improve the condition of the roads in the township, and said his priority would be the health and education sectors.

Among others, the SP, the DFO, the Yomcha ADC and the DRDA PD attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Aalo forest division planted saplings in front of the offices of the DC and the SP to mark the weeklong Van Mahotsav celebration.

The plantation assumes importance after the felling of old, rotting trees in the last couple of years. (DIPRO)