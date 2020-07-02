Forest officers honoured to mark Van Mahotsav

DOIMUKH, Jul 1: The 71st Van Mahotsav-2020, organized by Banderdewa Territory Division, environment and forest department was observed on Wednesday here at Khola camp with a tree plantation programme.

On the occasion, the forest officers and others officials were honoured for their dedication towards protection of the environment and forest. Facemasks, hand sanitizers were also given to the forest officers and officials on the occasion.

The villagers were given plantation materials.

Agriculture Minister Tage Taki and local MLA Tana Hali joined the plantation drive.

Speaking on the occasion, the agriculture minister appealed to the citizens to protect nature. He also urged them to plant trees every year and be a nature warrior.

The Doimukh MLA said tribal people have always lived together with nature, and therefore, should take the lead in protecting them. “We have been dependent on nature since time immemorial. Nature and tribal way of life is inseparable,” he said.

Hali also made an appeal to the people of his constituency to plant trees and protect the environment.

On the occasion DC Papum Pare Pige Ligu, SP and other officials were present.