Agri seeds & tools distributed under NFSM

ROING, Jul 1: The agriculture department in Lower Dibang Valley district in collaboration with the district BJP Kisan Morcha has distributed seedlings and agricultural tools to 14 farmers under the National Food Security Mission (NFSM) scheme here in the district on Wednesday.

The agriculture officials and members of the Kisan Morcha also highlighted the aims and objectives of the NFSM which is to be achieved by the Central and state governments by 2022. (DIPRO)