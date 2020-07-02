Free ration under PMGKY distributed

Correspondent

JAIRAMPUR, Jul 1: A total of 1071 beneficiaries of Jairampur circle in Changlang district were provided free ration items during the third round of ration distribution under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) here on Wednesday.

Each beneficiary was handed over five kilos of rice and one kilo of pulses. Three fair price shops, namely M/s NM Lamp, M/s S Sena and M/s Joyo Longri handled the distribution process.

Earlier, two rounds of free ration distribution have been concluded without any hiccups.

The local administration, led by Jairampur ADC Ibom Tao has been monitoring the free ration distribution closely so that no beneficiary is left out.