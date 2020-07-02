Kagung & Hussain crack BCCI-conducted coaches’ exam

ITANAGAR, Jul 1: Techi Kagung and Faruque Hussian have cracked the ‘Level-I course for coaches’ examination of the National Cricket Academy by securing over 70 percent and are now eligible to attend the BCCI level-2 coaches’ courses.

The examination was conducted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India for the North East state cricket from 9 to 13 March, 2020 at Sovima, Nagaland.

The Arunachal Cricket Association (ACA) has congratulated the two for clearing the examination.

ACA secretary Kabak Geda said, “It is a proud moment for all of us, particularly the ACA and Arunachal Pradesh as a whole. We offer our best wishes for their success.”

In 2019, Teli Ato was the first person from the state to pass the BCCI scorer courses.