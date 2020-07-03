AAPSU demands rollback of revised guidelines for teachers’ recruitment

ITANAGAR, Jul 2: Members of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) on Thursday called on the education minister and raised objection to the revised guidelines for recruitment of PRTs and TGTs under the SSA/ISSE.

In a memorandum it submitted to the minister, the union said that the revised guidelines for recruitment of teachers, which was approved by the state cabinet on 18 February, “are anti-student, defective, and smacks of ulterior motive.”

“The revised guidelines also defeat the very purpose of improving the educational scenario in the state by providing quality teachers through fair and transparent recruitment process,” the memorandum read.

The AAPSU demanded that the state government revisit the guidelines and roll back the cabinet decision.

Regarding the five-member selection board to conduct interviews for the recruitment of teachers under the SSA/ISSE, the AAPSU said, “Instead of a PRI representative and two other ‘responsible’ members, experts in their respective subjects should be included in the board.

“No justification has been given for inclusion of PRI representative and two other responsible members in the board and there is no mention of the criteria and mode of selection for the ‘responsible’ members from the district concerned,” the AAPSU said.

It said the revised guidelines do not differentiate between students of open schools and regular institutions, adding that “there is also some variability in the marking system which needs to be seriously looked into.”

The union said it would be compelled to resort to democratic movement if due consideration is not given to its demands.

The AAPSU team, led by its president Hawa Bagang, also called on the deputy chief minister and apprised him of the union’s stand regarding the revised teachers’ recruitment guidelines under the SSA.