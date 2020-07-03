Orgs stage dharna against GeoEnpro layoffs

[Tom Simai]

KHARSANG, Jul 2: Representatives of the Kharsang Circle Unemployed Youth Association (KCUYA), the Tangsa Youth Association, the All Changlang District Students’ Union, the All Tangsa Student Union and the Muklom Elite Society staged a dharna here in Changlang district on Thursday in the first phase of their agitation against GeoEnpro Pvt Ltd.

They also burned the effigies of GeoEnpro CEO Ajay Kumar Ray and its DGM R Murali.

On 9 June, GeoEnpro sacked 16 of its contractual employees and reportedly coerced three regular employees into tendering their resignation, citing financial constraints. Since then the organizations have been demanding revocation of the termination order.

On the sideline of the dharna, the organizations submitted a memorandum to the Kharsang SDO, seeking the local administration’s intervention in the matter.

Earlier, in mid-June, the organizations had submitted a memorandum to GeoEnpro, demanding withdrawal of the termination order.

“On the expiry of the weeklong ultimatum, the response from the management was very disappointing,” said KCUYA president Munpong Khimhun, who is among those leading the agitation.

“Today’s massive support for the peaceful dharna shows the suppressed anger of the public against the management,” he said.

“The peaceful dharna is the first phase of the collective agitation, and it will continue through several phases. The culmination will totally depend on the management’s response,” Khimhun added.