BCC members visit erosion-hit villages, provide fin’l aid

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, Jul 2: A team of the Mebo Block Congress Committee (BCC), led by its president Karo Tayeng, visited erosion-hit Sigar and Namsing areas in East Siang district on Wednesday.

The team, including senior Congress workers Bomken Tayeng, Karo Moyong and Natung Tayeng, interacted with the headmen of the villages and donated Rs 1.10 lakh to start anti-erosion measures using traditional methods as the Siang river is posing a serious threat to Sigar and Namsing on its left bank.

Earlier, a group of retired government servants led by retired IAF captain Mohonto Pangging (Pao) donated Rs 1 lakh to flood- and erosion-hit families of Namsing village.

The Siang river, which is a major tributary of the Brahmaputra in Assam, is posing a serious threat to Mebo subdivision of East Siang on its left bank.