Union seeks establishment of Arunachal Regiment

ITANAGAR, Jul 2: The Arunachal Indigenous Students’ Union (AISU) has requested Governor BD Mishra to establish a full-fledged Arunachal Regiment in the state “to protect and safeguard the state from abrupt Chinese military aggression in the future as China is rapidly increasing its military power and its dominance over India and other Asian countries.”

Expressing shock and sadness over the killing of Indian soldiers in Galwan Valley and recalling the 1962 Sino-India war, the union stressed the necessity for building a state regiment.

“We all know China is always claiming Arunachal Pradesh as theirs and an integral part of Tibet. In the circumstance that China attacks Arunachal, our youths will be helpless in protecting our own motherland from them and get our lands snatched,” it said, and reaffirmed the patriotism of the people of the state, citing Hangpan Dada as an example.

The union said Arunachalee youths have the advantage of being able to survive in dense tropical forests and climb up difficult terrain, by virtue of being raised in a hilly and mountainous region.

“Creating such a battalion of our youths will also help decrease unemployment and help them provide a livelihood for their families,” it said, and requested the governor to look into the matter positively.