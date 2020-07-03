Cong out of touch with reality

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was served a notice to vacate a bungalow allotted to her in 1997 for security reasons. According to a notice issued by the union housing & urban affairs ministry, she has to vacate the bungalow by 1 August, failing which it will attract damage charges/penal rent as per rules. The notice said the allotment stands cancelled as she is no longer an SPG (Special Protection Group) protectee. It is reported that she will move to Lucknow as the base camp for her political plans to resurrect the Congress in Uttar Pradesh.

Though the Congress has criticized the move, it reflects the poor understanding of the present political scenario of the nation on the part of Vadra. She should have vacated the bungalow the moment the SPG protection was withdrawn from her. By waiting for the government to kick her out, she has only embarrassed the party and herself. This is the problem with the Congress party. Most of the Congress leaders, including the Gandhi family, think they are entitled to these benefits. They behave as if they are still ruling at the Centre. The Congress, which has miserably failed to play the role of a vibrant opposition, is losing its support across the country for these very reasons. The present leadership is not in touch with the ground realities. India has changed a lot in the last 20 years. The present generation has no time for dynasts. They will only care for politicians who deliver results and work hard. The longer the Congress leadership remains in the entitled mode, the longer the party will be out of power.