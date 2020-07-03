EK lifts ban on poultry, fish import

DC reviews status of HEPs, Covid-19

SEPPA, Jul 2: The East Kameng administration on Thursday lifted the ban on the import of chicken (poultry) and fish into the district.

This was informed during a coordination meeting convened by DC Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla with all stakeholders here to streamline the functioning of the market.

The market welfare committee, the East Kameng Chamber of Commerce & Industries (EKCCI) and shop owners have been directed to ensure that the drivers and handymen of commercial goods vehicles observe all norms of social distancing, face-covering and sanitization.

The EKCCI has also been entrusted to issue colour-coded identity cards to all drivers and handymen of commercial goods vehicles. It will also share details of the drivers and the handymen with the police and the administration.

To ease traffic congestion in the market, the ADC HQ has been directed to prepare a plan for timely loading and unloading of goods in order.

The UD & housing AE has been directed to prepare a proposal for construction of a model slaughterhouse, while a committee will be constituted to identify and set up a temporary slaughterhouse.

Another committee will be constituted to review and prepare a chart of commodities’ rates by 6 July.

The DC urged all stakeholders to support the district administration for the socioeconomic development of the district.

HEPs, Covid-19 status reviewed

Later in the day, the DC convened a meeting with the hydropower department’s officials and reviewed the status of all the hydroelectric projects (HEP) in the district. He directed the department to make the Pacha hydel functional by 15 July.

In a meeting on the Covid-19 pandemic, the DC advocated providing more orientation training to health and sanitation workers, and suggested proper segregation of all inmates, based on the collection of samples, in the quarantine facilities. He also directed that all reports be compiled and submitted on time.

The ADC (HQ) and the EAC (HQ) have been assigned the task of looking into the clinical and non-clinical aspects related to Covid-19 management, respectively. (DIPRO)