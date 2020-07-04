20 Covid-19+ve cases detected on Fri

ITANAGAR, Jul 3: Twenty Covid-19 positives cases were reported in the state on Friday – six each in the Itanagar capital region (ICR) and Changlang, and eight in West Kameng.

Five of the positive cases in the ICR have returned from Assam and one from Bihar. The positive cases in Changlang have returned from Tamil Nadu (3), Uttar Pradesh (2) and Haryana (1). The positive cases in West Kameng have returned from Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra (2), West Bengal, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana.

All the cases were detected in facility quarantine, and have been shifted to Covid Care centres.

“Six of the cases are asymptomatic, while four are showing mild symptoms of Covid-19, and they are in the DCHC in military hospital,” the health department stated in a release.

Meanwhile, all the primary contacts of the two positive cases detected at the state quarantine facility in Lekhi have tested negative for Covid-19.