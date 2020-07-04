Army to raise three porter companies, CM attends porter raising ceremony

SAPPER, Jul 3: The Indian Army is raising three porter companies, consisting of 1800 youths, in the Kameng sector within this month.

The recruitment drives, which began on 1 July, are being held simultaneously in Tawang and Dirang till 12 July.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday attended the porter raising ceremony of the 22nd Mahar Regiment here in West Kameng district, and motivated the hundreds of youths from across the state who have come to be recruited.

“This is a great time for our unemployed youths to showcase their unflinching

patriotism by working alongside the brave Indian Army. This opportunity offers you not only employment but also the best chance to serve the nation,” he said, addressing the ceremony.

Lauding the Indian Army for safeguarding the country’s borders, Khandu expressed appreciation for the army “for giving this opportunity to unemployed youths of the state to serve the nation.”

The CM had last month in a meeting with army authorities urged them to provide more opportunities to the indigenous youths to serve in the Indian Army in all possible capacities.

Khandu praised NGO Yuva Arunachal “for actively mobilizing youths from all over the state to avail the opportunity by widely publicizing the recruitment programme.” (CM’s PR Cell)