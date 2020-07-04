Masks, immunity boosters distributed to mark Int’l Olympic Day

MECHUKA, Jul 3: The Shi-Yomi District Olympic Association (SYDOA) observed the International Olympic Day here on Wednesday by distributing N-95 masks and immunity boosters to the district administration, the police, the BRO, the health department, and the public.

Assembly Speaker Pasang D Sona, who attended the event, advised the public to take utmost precautions against Covid-19.

“During these difficult times it’s important to continue looking after one’s physical and mental health,” he said.

The speaker said though Shi-Yomi is still in the green zone, Covid-19 cases in the state are rising rapidly and everyone must be vigilant and careful.

Expressing happiness over the achievement of the SYDOA in the State Olympic Games-2020, in which the district bagged several medals in different disciplines, the speaker said, “We must promote such talents to find them amongst the Indian contingent in future Olympic Games.”

SYDOA president Aling Pinggam also spoke.