Orgs resent transfer of lecturers without relievers

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, Jul 3: The Tagin Cultural Society, the All Upper Subansiri District Students’ Union, the All Tagin Youth Organization and the All Tagin Students’ Union have expressed dismay over the transfer of three lecturers from the Daporijo degree college without relievers to replace them.

In separate representations to the college’s principal, the organizations said that the college “is facing acute shortage of lecturers for many months, but instead of filling the shortage the authority concerned has transferred three lecturers,” which it said “reflects step-motherly treatment to the lone college in the district.”

The organizations appealed to the authority concerned to immediately revoke the transfer orders and fill the vacancy for lecturers in the college.

While the college requires 18 lecturers, it has only 11 lecturers at present, they said.

“Even if the government is in an emergency to transfer the lecturers, it should post relievers against the transferred lecturers,” the organizations said.

They said “the authority concerned may face serious public resentment” if there is no positive response to their demand.