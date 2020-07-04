RI task force meeting held

YINGKIONG, Jul 3: Upper Siang DC Taper Pada convened a meeting of the district task force on routine immunization (RI) and the Rogi Kalyan Samiti (RKS) here on Friday.

Expressing satisfaction over the performance of all the health centres in the district, the DC urged the MOs to furnish accurate data on time. He also advocated proper and judicious utilization of fund.

DRCHO, Dr Appir Apang, ICRI MO, Dr Kentai Pangkam, DPM, Dr Okang Borang and Medical Superintendent, Dr Gepeng Litin made PowerPoint presentations on the district’s performance vis-à-vis RI during 2019-20, the RI micro-plan for 2020-21, preparedness for the World Population Day, and the RKS of the district hospital here.

DMO, Dr Dubom Bagra also spoke.

Besides other officials, all the MOs of the CHCs and PHCs in the district attended the meeting. (DIPRO)