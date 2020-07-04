Saplings planted to mark Van Mahotsava

ZIRO, Jul 3: Two hundred saplings were planted in the campus of the VKV here in Lower Subansiri district during a function organized by the Hapoli forest division to mark Van Mahotsava on Friday.

DC Swetika Sachan, who along with DFO Abhinav Kumar and other officials attended the programme, highlighted the need to “plant more fruiting and ornamental trees in the Ziro area to enhance the aesthetic beauty of the pristine valley.”

She advised the forest department to carry out more plantations at government institutions, including the new mini-secretariat that is coming up in Hapoli.

The DFO informed that there is a central nursery in Ziro from where seedlings are distributed to the public free of charge. He gave assurance that “more plantations through distribution of seedlings and direct plantation by the forest department will be carried out within this month at suitable places in the district.”

The principal, faculty members and alumni of the VKV also attended the function. (DIPRO)