Min distributes masks, sanitizers

[ Karda Natam ]

NACHO, Jul 3: Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo distributed facemasks and sanitizers among the people during a Covid-19 awareness programme held here in Upper Subansiri district on Friday.

Emphasizing the need to create awareness on Covid-19, the minister urged the people to maintain social distance and follow the guidelines issued by the MHA.

He also urged them to support the government in the fight against the pandemic, and commended the efforts of the frontline workers of the area.