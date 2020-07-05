Banned tobacco products seized amid lockdown

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, Jul 4: Volunteers of the Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung (MSRH) intercepted a Tata DI mini-truck at the market here on Saturday and seized a huge quantityof banned tobacco-flavoured products from it.

The mini-truck had brought the tobacco products from Assam. The volunteers later put the products, such as gutkha, zarda, etc, on fire in the presence of the public.

In violation of the lockdown protocol and the ban on sale of tobacco products in Changlang district, the shopkeepers of Miao township continue to sell tobacco products. They obtain permission from the ADC office here to bring essential commodities, and use the permit to smuggle in tobacco products too.

Urging the local administration to make the SOP stricter, the MSRH appealed to the shopkeepers to refrain from taking advantage of the Covid-19 situation to fill their coffers.

“If any shopkeeper is found charging exorbitant prices for essential items, we will catch them immediately and hand them over to the police,” MSRH secretary-general Gamseng Singpho said.