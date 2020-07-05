Officials reject poultry as unfit for human consumption after ante-mortem exam

AALO, Jul 4: Officials of the animal husbandry & veterinary department, led by SVO Dr Sidik Raksap carried out ante-mortem examination of poultry birds over a course of three days recently, and rejected 50 poultry birds as being unfit for human consumption.

Sixty-five broiler chickens were similarly rejected. Several poultry birds were also seized as their vendors were selling them without obtaining ante-mortem certificates from the department.

“The examination assumes significance to check swine flu and unhygienic sale of meat from neighbouring states randomly at market. The examination is necessitated after permission by the district administration for import of poultry birds and fishes under strict SOP,” Dr Rakshap said. (DIPRO)