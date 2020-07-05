BJP Minority Morcha distributes facemasks, hand sanitizers

ITANAGAR, Jul 4: The capital unit of the BJP’s Minority Morcha on Saturday distributed 1500 facemasks and 2000 bottles of hand sanitizers in Gohpur Tinali area to help the frontline workers combating the Covid-19 crisis.

It was a part of the party’s ongoing events to mark the completion of the Modi 2.0 government.

Pangin-Boleng MLA Ojing Tasing, who was also present during the distribution programme, appealed to all to wear facemasks “even at home, if possible,” to beat the virus.

BJP functionaries, including its capital district unit president Tarh Soping, state secretary Taring Tiri, state BJYM vice president Beli Gadi, Minority Morcha capital district unit president Yorum Tari, and state Minority Morcha office bearers were present during the programme.