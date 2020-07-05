Refreshment provided to volunteers

ROING, Jul 4: Members of Childline Roing on Saturday provided refreshment to the Covid-19 volunteers in Bomjir and Dambuk in Lower Dibang Valley district.

The team also created awareness on the Childline 1098 emergency services among the volunteers, children, shopkeepers and general public of these areas.

Childline Roing has been reaching out to the most vulnerable families and individuals and creating awareness on Covid-19 and child rights, besides providing essential commodities to migrant labourers, aged people, children, and people with disabilities in towns and villages, with support from SHGs, village youth groups, and volunteers.