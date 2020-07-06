Family of frontline worker who died on duty seeks regular job for kin

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jul 5: The family members of Sangpuia Tayo, the contingency ambulance driver who died on Saturday in a road accident at Lathao near Namsai while on duty, have appealed to the chief minister and the health secretary to engage an immediate family member of the deceased in a regular government job on compassionate ground.

In a statement, the Tayo Welfare Society (TWS) said Sangpuia was the sole bread earner of the family and his death has devastated the family which was dependent on him.

Tayo is survived by his wife, an aging mother, a four-year-old son, and a school-going brother, it said.

“Our brother died in the line of duty. He was assigned to transport Covid patient and swab sample to ICMR laboratory, Dibrugarh, when he met with the accident at Tengapani area in Namsai,” the TWS stated.

“His death has descended gloomy future upon his family and kid. I humbly appeal to the government to compensate his sacrifice by appointing job to his immediate family member, so that his kid gets good education and aging mother be looked after,” said advocate Hero Tayo, a cousin of the deceased.

Sangpuia Tayo was a resident of Seppa, in East Kameng district. He had joined as a contingency driver at the district hospital in Tezu (Lohit) in November 2015.

The TWS deeply mourned his demise and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has said that the family members of Tayo should be taken care of by the government.

“The bereaved family should be adequately compensated,” the society said in a statement. “We are extremely pained to know that he left behind a young widow and a minor child,” it said.

Members of the All Mishmi Women’s Welfare Society – an affiliate body of the APWWS – along with CBO members visited the house of the bereaved family to offer their condolences.