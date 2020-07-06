MLAs urge GoAP to repair Papu-Yupia-Potin stretch of TAH on priority

ITANAGAR, Jul 5: The poor condition of the Trans-Arunachal Highway (TAH), particularly the Papu-Yupia-Potin stretch, has made life miserable for the people.

This stretch is a lifeline for the people of Papum Pare, Lower Subansiri, Upper Subansiri, Kra Daadi and Kurung Kumey districts.

Cutting across party lines, MLAs have appealed to the state government to carry out repair work on the road urgently.

“This stretch is really in horrific condition. In fact, in certain areas the road is not fit for use. Patients, especially pregnant women, face a lot of problems. The government should look into the matter,” said Sagalee MLA Nabam Tuki.

Agriculture Minister Tage Taki said the state government is aware of the problem and the PWD highway is working out with the ministry of road, transport & highways in this regard.

“The Papu-Yupia-Potin stretch will see improvement.

At Kalamati, near Hoj, which witnesses constant blockages, the PWD highway has proposed an over-bridge. Similarly, many such vulnerable areas, including one at Hoj market, will also be taken care of,” said Taki.

Meanwhile, Doimukh MLA Tana Hali urged the highway department to use fund judiciously.

“I urge the highway department to properly use the fund for construction of roads. The contractor also should be strictly monitored. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is against corruption and we should follow his words,” said Hali.

He added that he would file for information under the RTI Act if the funds are not properly used, and seek action against erring officials.

The Doimukh MLA appealed to the DCs of Papum Pare and the Itanagar capital region to give special importance to road issues.

“Besides their normal administrative work, I on behalf of the people appeal to both the deputy commissioners to give urgent attention to issues related to road infrastructure. Road is the lifeline for the people,” Hali said.

He urged the DCs to take strong action against people indulging in illegal earth-cutting along the highway and monitor the issuing of LPC/allotment near highways.

Palin MLA Balo Raja said the pathetic condition of the Papu-Yupia-Potin highway has become a major concern for every citizen using this route.

“This road needs to be repaired with a long-term plan. This is a lifeline for large sections of the people of Arunachal,” said Raja.

He said the people of Kurung Kumey and Kra Daadi are facing a lot of problems due to the slow progress of work on the Joram-Koloriang section of the highway.

“The earlier contractor could not take up the project, and I believe re-tender has been done. I have been putting pressure on the highway department to speed up the work,” he said.