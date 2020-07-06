5 suicides within 10 days as two more die; helpline still not reachable

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jul 5: A teenager and a youth reportedly died by suicide in separate incidents in Naharlagun.

Capital SP Tumme Amo informed that, at around 11 pm on Saturday, an FIR was lodged by a complainant from F Sector, Naharlagun, regarding the death of a 15-year-old girl.

A case of unnatural death was registered at the Naharlagun police station, and the body was sent to the RK Mission Hospital here for postmortem, which was carried out on Sunday, the SP informed.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old youth who reportedly attempted suicide on 27 July succumbed on Sunday to the injuries he sustained during the attempt.

Amo informed that the youth was the boyfriend of the minor girl who had died by suicide in a city hotel in Naharlagun on 27 June.

“The youth was booked for rape and (under) the POCSO Act for abetment of suicide of a minor girl,” the SP said in a statement.

The Naharlagun PS OC has been directed to register an unnatural death case with regard to the deceased and submit a report along with the death certificate to the Itanagar police station for further action, the SP added.

With this, five suicide cases have been reported in the Itanagar capital region within days of one another.

On 27 June, two people – a 22-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl – separately died by suicide on the same day, while a 12-year-old girl died by suicide in a rented apartment near the DC office in Chandranagar here on Thursday.

The health department says it has linked the number 104 for help and queries. The number disconnects after a while.

The state tele-consultation helpline, 80103 40000, picked up the call but said there were no doctors available, and that they would get back.