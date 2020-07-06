Tata Trusts donate PPE to RKMH

ITANAGAR, Jul 5: The Tata Trusts have donated 1,050 KN95 masks, 200 non-sterile medical protective clothing, 200 sterile medical protective clothing, 200 medical goggles, and 450 non-sterile PPE shoe covers to the RK Mission Hospital (RKMH) here.

The equipment were handed over by Dr Kesang Yeshi Tukshipa of the North East Initiative Development Agency (NEIDA) – an associate organization of the Tata Trusts – to Swami Vishweshananda of the RKMH on Sunday.

“The Tata Trusts are committed to supporting the ongoing efforts for combating the Covid-19 pandemic. The NEIDA has been implementing the ‘Integrated promotion of livelihood in Arunachal Pradesh Phase-I’ project since July 2015 at Kimin, Doimukh and Yachuli blocks to improve the quality of life of people,” the NEIDA stated in a release.