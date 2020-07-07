3 arrested for selling stolen items online

ZIRO, Jul 6: The police here in Lower Subansiri district nabbed three persons who were selling stolen items in and around Ziro and Hapoli through online marketing platforms like OLX.

The trio has been identified as Bagik Tatu (18), Harokanto Dolley, and Martum Murtem (18).

On 29 May, a theft from a mobile phones shop was reported at the police station here. However, in the absence of CCTV footage, the case was a blind one.

SI Pansam Mirip, who was entrusted with the investigation, under the guidance of OC Taba Rocky and DSP Takir Zirdo, analyzed the IMEI and CDRs of the mobile phones, and the phones were traced to Ziro and Itanagar.

After scrutiny of the technical inputs, the team zeroed in on the three suspects. They were arrested from Itanagar, and the stolen items were recovered.

On interrogation, the accused revealed that they had broken into the mobile phones shop at night, stolen the phones, and attempted to sell them on OLX, Facebook, etc, using fake identities.

Investigation in the case is underway, and more recoveries are expected. (DIPRO)