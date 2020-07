Members of the All Arunachal Pradesh Government Drivers’ Association, the West Siang district unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Doctors’ Association, the Aalo Town Peoples’ Welfare and Development Society, and NGOs, along with frontline workers of the general hospital in Aalo lit candles and observed two minutes’ silence on Monday as a mark of respect to the departed soul of contingency driver Sangpula Tayo, who lost his life in an accident while on Covid-19 duty. (DIPRO)