6th death by suicide reported

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jul 6: Twenty-four-year-old Prashant Dihingia, who was employed as a driver at the Tirap DC office, reportedly died by suicide in a garage in Khonsa on Sunday.

The postmortem has been conducted and the report is awaited.

Dihingia had been working on probation at the DC office in various capacities for a year and seven months.

The officers and staff of the DC office and its adjoining offices observed two minutes’ silence on Monday to pay homage to the departed soul.

DC Bhanu Prabha appealed to children and youths not to take such steps, and prayed to the almighty to give strength to the bereaved family at this moment of sadness.

This is the sixth reported death by suicide in the state within 10 days.

The death of a 22-year-old by injuries caused during an attempted suicide was reported on the same day in Naharlagun, while an FIR was lodged by a complainant in Naharlagun regarding the death of a 15-year-old girl by suicide.

On 27 June, two people – a 22-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl – separately died by suicide on the same day in the capital, while a 12-year-old girl died by suicide in a rented apartment near the DC office in Chandranagar here on Thursday. (With DIPRO input)