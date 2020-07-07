APCC condemns state govt over roads’ condition

ITANAGAR, Jul 6: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) vehemently condemned the state government over the deplorable condition of the roads in the state “when the state is already wrapped with increasing cases of Covid-19, economic crisis and natural disaster.”

Seeking restoration and maintenance of the damaged roads and construction of highways with proper drainage system, the APCC in a press release urged the state government to use the state machinery “to resolve this prolonged miserable road condition in the state.”

“The roads of Itanagar-Naharlagun, Doimukh-Potin, Kurung Kumey and Upper Subansiri are in pathetic condition, leading to increase in road accidents, price rise of essential commodities, damage of vehicles, traffic congestion, inaccessibility to healthcare, poor transport communication due to unpredictable road closures, potholes, poorly constructed speed-breakers and drainage system,” it said.

The APCC also condemned the state government for going easy on the district administrations and the department concerned for not maintaining the standards while building and maintaining roads.

“Connectivity with proper road is of state importance, especially at this time of pandemic,” it said, and asked the state government to accelerate construction of roads “when mass movement is low.”