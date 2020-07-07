Power supply to Tirap to be disrupted

PASIGHAT, Jul 6: The grid power supply to Tirap district will remain disrupted for two to three days due to the 220 kv Deomali line “tripping from AGBP, Khatalguri, Assam at 4.32 pm on 5 July.”

As per the power department’s Pasighat Transmission Division-III’s EE (E), “the 220 kv Khatalguri-Deomali line was checked thoroughly today when some technical snag in the circuit breaker at Khatalhuri, AGBP, the drawal point for Deomali line was encountered again.

“After repair of the circuit breaker, second attempt for trial charging of Deomali 220 kv line was done today. The line stood for a while but tripped again with huge impact on the protection system at AGBP for which thorough checking of whole protection system of 220 kv Deomali Bay at Kathalguri is to be carried out as recommended by the DGM(E/M), PEM, AGBP, NEEPCO Ltd, Khatalguri, Assam and is expected to take two to three days.”

The EE appealed to the grid power consumers of the district to bear with the inconvenience. (DIPRO)