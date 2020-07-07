BJP celebrates Dr Mukherjee’s birth anniv

ITANAGAR, Jul 6: The rank and file of the capital unit of the BJP paid tributes to Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee on his 119th birth anniversary here on Monday.

Addressing a virtual rally, state BJP secretary Taring Tiri said “this is the first birth anniversary of the great leader after repealing Article 370 of the constitution by the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.”

Capital BJP president Tarh Soping threw light on various aspects of Dr Mukerjee’s life and works, and said that “he worked for fulfillment of regional aspirations along with protecting the country’s unity and integrity.”

Capital BJP general secretary Tako Towmin said that “Dr Mukerjee, the founder of the Jana Sangh, laid down his life in order to abolish the permit rule from Kashmir and to make it an integral part of India.”

Around 150 BJP workers and office bearers took part in the virtual rally.