Covid-19 claims one more in Arunachal

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jul 6: A 40-year-old monk with comorbidity has died of Covid-19.

The person, who was suffering from a kidney ailment, had returned from Delhi and had tested positive for the virus on 19 June. He was reportedly found to be Covid-19 positive while undergoing treatment in Tawang, and was referred to the TRIHMS on 20 June.

Itanagar Capital Region DMO, Dr M Perme informed that the patient was admitted to the TRIHMS on 21 June after being referred from Tawang. His subsequent tests on 26 and 29 June also returned positive results. He died on Monday due to kidney failure and respiratory problems.

Health Secretary P Parthiban informed that the person was from West Kameng district and was undergoing treatment at the Tawang district hospital, as the district hospital in Bomdila has no dialysis unit.

Two of his brothers are also reported to be Covid-19 positive.

This is the second Covid-19 death in the state and from the same district, West Kameng, with the same ailment.

One positive, 14 released

One Covid-19 positive case was reported from the Itanagar capital region on Monday. The person, a Banaras (UP) returnee, is asymptomatic and has been shifted to the Covid care centre.

Fourteen people in Changlang were released on Monday after testing negative twice in succession. They have been advised strict 14-day home quarantine.

The state has recorded a total of 270 Covid-19 positive cases. Ninety-two have been discharged, and two deaths have been reported. The state currently has 176 active cases.