Orgs seek weeklong lockdown in U/Subansiri

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, Jul 6: Various organizations in Upper Subansiri district on Monday appealed to the district administration to impose a complete lockdown in the district, at least for a week from Thursday, as a preventive measure against Covid-19.

On Sunday, a meeting of various NGOs and organizations, including the Tagin Cultural Society, the

All Upper Subansiri District Students’ Union, the All Tagin Students’ Union, the All Tagin Youth Organization and the New Market Welfare Committee, was held here to discuss the Covid-19 situation and other related issues.

During the meeting, all the stakeholders were unanimous in deciding to observe complete lockdown in the district, and appealed to the administration to issue an order to this effect.

The organizations also urged the administration to put a complete ban on sale of meat and fish, and slaughtering of mithuns. The district administration has also come under sharp criticism for its failure to check overpricing of meat and fish in the town.

The organizations further urged the administration to stop the entry of returnees/people from other states and adhere to the Covid-19 SOP and guidelines issued by the health ministry.

Upper Subansiri district reported its first Covid-19 positive case on Sunday, with a Delhi returnee testing positive at the VPS quarantine centre here.

Meanwhile, Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo appealed to the people of the district to not panic over the detection of the positive case. He appealed to them to instead “be extra cautious by strictly adhering to the social distancing norms and by following other health advisories.”