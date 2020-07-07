BJP geared up for PRI polls: Wahge

SAGALEE, Jul 6: State BJP president Biyuram Wahge has said that the party is all geared up for the panchayat election in the state.

Speaking to the press here in Papum Pare district on Monday after inaugurating a mandal office, Wahge said the panchayat polls would be held at some point in the future “and the party is slowly starting to make preparations for it.”

He welcomed the state government’s decision to impose a weeklong lockdown in the capital region. “In a tribal state like ours, it is difficult to maintain social distance. But everyone, including the citizens and the government, is aware of the growing cases of Covid-19 and are therefore making efforts to contain it,” he said.

Wahge urged people not to panic but maintain social distance and follow the guidelines of the health department.

Doimukh MLA Tana Hali, BJP spokesman Dominic Tadar, former MLA Taba Hania and other BJP leaders were present on the occasion.