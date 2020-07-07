Residents urged to observe lockdown

ITANAGAR, Jul 6: The Nyishi Ethnic Students’ of Arunachal (NESA) has appealed to the residents of the Itanagar capital region (ICR) to strictly follow the weeklong lockdown in the ICR by staying indoors.

“We will succeed in containing the Covid-19 outbreak in Itanagar if we strictly follow the lockdown rules. We are very sure that we will get rid of the virus soon at an earlier date,” the NESA said in a release, welcoming the government’s decision to impose the lockdown.

It also urged the people to maintain social distance and wear facemasks.